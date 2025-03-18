Left Menu

Race for IOC Presidency Heats Up on Sacred Olympic Ground

Seven candidates vying for the International Olympic Committee presidency gathered at Ancient Olympia, where plans for a grand ceremonial opening were thwarted by rain. The election includes prominent figures like Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, and Juan Antonio Samaranch. The winner will face challenges like navigating geopolitical dynamics and protecting women's sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ancientolympia | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:34 IST
Race for IOC Presidency Heats Up on Sacred Olympic Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Ancient Olympia, seven contenders for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gathered two days before the pivotal election. Despite rain disrupting a planned ceremonial opening at the historic Temple of Hera, the candidates met under a tent alongside 109 IOC members.

Among the leading candidates are Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic champion and World Athletics leader; Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's sports minister and a swimming Olympian; and Juan Antonio Samaranch, a long-serving IOC member. The election will decide a successor to Thomas Bach, whose 12-year tenure concludes in June.

The new president, who needs a majority to win, will navigate the organization through challenges, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and maintaining global political balance. With a beloved history intertwined with democracy and the Games, the Olympic site sets the stage for this significant election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025