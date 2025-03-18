Race for IOC Presidency Heats Up on Sacred Olympic Ground

In Ancient Olympia, seven contenders for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gathered two days before the pivotal election. Despite rain disrupting a planned ceremonial opening at the historic Temple of Hera, the candidates met under a tent alongside 109 IOC members.

Among the leading candidates are Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic champion and World Athletics leader; Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's sports minister and a swimming Olympian; and Juan Antonio Samaranch, a long-serving IOC member. The election will decide a successor to Thomas Bach, whose 12-year tenure concludes in June.

The new president, who needs a majority to win, will navigate the organization through challenges, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and maintaining global political balance. With a beloved history intertwined with democracy and the Games, the Olympic site sets the stage for this significant election.

(With inputs from agencies.)