PTPA Sues Tennis Governing Bodies Over Player Welfare and Earnings

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has launched a lawsuit against the sport's major governing bodies, alleging anti-competitive practices and negligence towards player welfare. The organization, co-founded by tennis star Novak Djokovic, seeks reform within professional tennis.

The lawsuit filed in New York targets multiple entities, including the ATP and WTA Tours, for allegedly maintaining a system that exploits players and suppresses their earnings. PTPA Executive Director Ahmad Nassar described the current player conditions as unfair and unsustainable.

Accusing the bodies of cartel-like behavior, the PTPA claims they enforce low compensation and an oppressive ranking system. Legal actions have also begun in the UK and EU. Djokovic and other top players have voiced strong support for change, arguing for better conditions, especially for lower-ranked players.

(With inputs from agencies.)