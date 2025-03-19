Exciting Sports Updates: New Beginnings and Triumphs

Indiana University has appointed Darian DeVries as its new head basketball coach, aiming to boost the program's national competitiveness. DeVries, 49, comes from a successful term leading West Virginia and Drake University.

The San Francisco Giants announced the sale of 10 percent of their ownership to private equity firm Sixth Street, details of which were initially reported by the New York Times.

On the courts, Naomi Osaka made a stunning comeback at the Miami Open, while Freddy Freeman expressed optimism about his recovery from a rib injury. Meanwhile, Brandon Graham announced retirement after 15 seasons with the Eagles.

