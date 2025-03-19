Left Menu

India's Soft Tennis Championships Welcome Global Athletes, Bar Pakistan and Bangladesh

The India International Soft Tennis Championship 2025 begins in Greater Noida, drawing athletes from 12 countries, excluding Pakistan and Bangladesh due to visa denials by the Indian government. Abhishek Kaushik, President of the Amateur Soft Tennis Association UP, supports the decision, emphasizing sports cannot coexist with terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:37 IST
(Photo-International Soft Tennis Federation) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uttar Pradesh

The prestigious India International Soft Tennis Championship 2025 is set to kick off in Greater Noida, attracting top athletes from 12 countries, including Japan, Thailand, and Hungary. However, teams from Pakistan and Bangladesh were denied visas, aligning with the Indian government's stance amidst regional tensions.

Expressing support for the government's decision, Abhishek Kaushik, President of the Amateur Soft Tennis Association UP, remarked, 'Sports and terrorism cannot coexist.' He emphasized that India's previous victory in the championship bolsters confidence for another win.

Kaushik praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in elevating sports in the country, citing initiatives such as the Fit India movement. He highlighted the government's substantial support, which has contributed to the successful organization of the event, showcasing India's commitment to sportsmanship on a global stage.

