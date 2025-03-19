Left Menu

From Diagnosis to Triumph: Lucy Bronze's Winning Journey

Footballer Lucy Bronze shares how her diagnoses of autism and ADHD have enhanced her performance and passion for football. Diagnosed in 2021, Bronze has won the Women's Euros in 2022 and played in the 2023 World Cup final. The 33-year-old champions awareness for autism and ADHD.

Lucy Bronze, a prominent footballer for Chelsea and England, has shared that being diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has enhanced her skills on the field. Diagnosed in 2021, the defender believes that these conditions have contributed positively to her football career, helping her focus and manage her energy levels effectively.

At 33, Bronze has an impressive football career, winning the Women's Euros in 2022 and reaching the 2023 World Cup final. She has also celebrated success in the Women's Champions League five times. 'I'm not passionate; I'm obsessed,' she explained in an interview. 'That's my autism, my hyper-focus on football.'

Since her diagnosis, Bronze has actively worked to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding autism and ADHD. As an ambassador for the National Autistic Society in the UK, she helps educate and support those with similar experiences. Despite early challenges with reading and spelling, her conditions have provided unique aspects she considers advantageous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

