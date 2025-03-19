Visa Woes and Sporting Spirit: India's Soft Tennis Championships Unfold

The second India International Soft Tennis Championship (ISTC) and the inaugural South Asian Soft Tennis Championship 2025 are being held in Greater Noida, yet the absence of teams from Pakistan and Bangladesh, due to visa denials, casts a shadow over the event. Abhishek Kaushik, President of the Amateur Soft Tennis Association UP, supports the government's decision.

Kaushik emphasizes that sports and terrorism cannot coexist, expressing his approval of the visa decision. Despite this, the tournaments attract approximately 150 athletes from 12 countries, including Iran, Cambodia, and Japan. India, confident from winning the first ISTC, aims for success once more.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions, Kaushik acknowledges the government's role in elevating the sports scene in India. With facilities and support in place, international players express satisfaction. The championships have become a significant event, drawing attention from worldwide sports communities.

