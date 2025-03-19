Left Menu

Visa Woes and Sporting Spirit: India's Soft Tennis Championships Unfold

The second India International Soft Tennis Championship and the first South Asian Soft Tennis Championship 2025 commence in Greater Noida amid visa denials for Pakistan and Bangladesh. Despite this, around 150 athletes from 12 countries are participating. President Abhishek Kaushik highlights India's achievements and praises PM Modi's support for sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:07 IST
Visa Woes and Sporting Spirit: India's Soft Tennis Championships Unfold
(Photo-International Soft Tennis Federation) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second India International Soft Tennis Championship (ISTC) and the inaugural South Asian Soft Tennis Championship 2025 are being held in Greater Noida, yet the absence of teams from Pakistan and Bangladesh, due to visa denials, casts a shadow over the event. Abhishek Kaushik, President of the Amateur Soft Tennis Association UP, supports the government's decision.

Kaushik emphasizes that sports and terrorism cannot coexist, expressing his approval of the visa decision. Despite this, the tournaments attract approximately 150 athletes from 12 countries, including Iran, Cambodia, and Japan. India, confident from winning the first ISTC, aims for success once more.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions, Kaushik acknowledges the government's role in elevating the sports scene in India. With facilities and support in place, international players express satisfaction. The championships have become a significant event, drawing attention from worldwide sports communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025