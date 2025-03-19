Intense Competition Looms Ahead of IOC Presidential Vote

The race for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fiercely competitive, as David Lappartient, one of seven candidates, indicated continued uncertainty before Thursday's voting. Lappartient, who leads the international cycling union, anticipates a tight contest demanding multiple voting rounds.

Lappartient is contending with prominent rivals, including current IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, World Athletics' Sebastian Coe, Zimbabwean sports minister and Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry, and others. The candidate pool is completed by Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, International Gymnastics Federation's Morinari Watanabe, and Johan Eliasch of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Despite a lack of a decisive frontrunner akin to Thomas Bach in 2013, Coe, Samaranch, and Coventry are considered strong contenders. Lappartient committed to persisting in the race, acknowledging the formidable competition and the likelihood of needing persistent efforts in subsequent voting rounds to secure a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)