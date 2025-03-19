Varun Chakravarthy: KKR's Secret Weapon in Spin Attack

Varun Chakravarthy is anticipated to play a pivotal role for Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL season, bringing an element of unpredictability to their spin attack, according to veteran spinner Sunil Narine.

Narine, embarking on his 14th IPL season, emphasized that Chakravarthy's knack for keeping batsmen on their toes will be instrumental for KKR's bowling success. Chakravarthy, a mainstay since 2020, shines with 20 wickets in KKR's last campaign.

Despite shifts in leadership with Ajinkya Rahane as captain and Dwayne Bravo as mentor, KKR aims for a strong start to defend their title. With new dynamics in play, Narine remains optimistic about the team's chances, celebrating the family-like bond within KKR.

