Adani Tees Off: A New Era for Indian Golf with the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025

The Adani group is set to make its mark on Indian professional golf with the launch of the 'Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025.' Partnering with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament will offer a 1.5 crore prize pool and aims to support the growth of Indian golfing talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Adani group is poised to become a significant player in Indian professional golf by launching the 'Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025'. This new venture is in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official governing body of men's professional golf in the country.

The tournament, which boasts a prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore, will take place at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida from April 1-4, marking the PGTI's return to the venue after 11 years. The championship aims to foster Indian talent, as stated by Pranav Adani, director at Adani Enterprises Limited. He emphasized their commitment to making golf accessible, promoting player participation, and providing world-class training opportunities.

Kapil Dev, president of the PGTI, praised the Adani Group for its support, noting that the backing of such a major conglomerate could help produce Indian golfers who can excel internationally. Additionally, a golf clinic led by five PGTI professionals at The Adani International School will introduce 50 children to the sport, further promoting golf's growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

