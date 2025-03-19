Left Menu

Wasim Khan Leads with Stellar Performance at PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala

Delhi's Wasim Khan clinched the lead with an impressive six-under 66 in the first round of the PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala 2025 event. His commanding performance includes seven birdies, with Ajay Baisoya trailing closely. Local favorite Ashbeer Saini stunned the crowd with a hole-in-one, sharing fourth place.

Updated: 19-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:03 IST
Wasim Khan Leads with Stellar Performance at PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala
Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Wasim Khan demonstrated exceptional golfing prowess by shooting a six-under 66 to take the lead after the first round of the PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala 2025 event, held at the RCF Golf Course in Kapurthala, Punjab. With a performance that featured seven birdies and a single bogey, Khan set the bar high on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Trailing Khan in second place is fellow Delhi golfer Ajay Baisoya, who carded a five-under 67. Meanwhile, Panchkula's Brijesh Kumar secured third with a score of 68. Ashbeer Saini, a local golfer, highlighted the round with a spectacular hole-in-one on the 10th hole, joining Sudipta Das and Amrit Lal in fourth place with a score of 69.

Wasim Khan, at 34, showcased precision by placing his ball within five feet of the hole three times for birdies. Despite challenges, he managed to recover beautifully from the trees to score an additional birdie on the 16th hole. Khan's longest birdie of the day was a notable 12-footer on the 12th hole. In reflecting on his game's success, Khan stated, "The RCF Golf Course is in great condition, but the Par-5s pose a real challenge with their water hazards." His previous 11th place finish in Gurugram's season opener boosted his confidence, driving his strong start this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

