Dwayne Bravo's Champion Mentality: A New Chapter with Kolkata Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, celebrated T20 cricketer, has taken up the role of mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the Indian Premier League season. His arrival heralds a wave of expectation, as he vows to imbue the squad with his 'champion mentality.'

The West Indies cricketing legend replaces Gautam Gambhir, the architect behind KKR's third title last season. Bravo is determined to maintain the franchise's winning trajectory, banking on his experience and success across T20 competitions worldwide.

Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity is abuzz with anticipation over Bravo's partnership with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, a known disciplinarian. Both have expressed eagerness to collaborate and bring out the best in a squad teeming with talent and potential.

