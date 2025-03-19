Doping Scandal: Indian Athletes Nain and Negi Suspended
Indian athletes Akshay Nain and Aditya Negi face four-year suspensions following positive doping tests. Nain's tests revealed Drostanolone metabolites, while Negi tested positive for 19-Norandrosterone. Wrestler Pawan Kumar received a two-year ban, and boxer Pravesh Kumar a three-year suspension, as per NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.
- Country:
- India
Sprinter Akshay Nain and race walker Aditya Negi have received four-year suspensions after testing positive for banned substances, according to the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The panel's decision highlights the ongoing issue of doping in Indian sports.
Nain, a promising athlete with a silver and bronze at the 2023 National Open, tested positive for Drostanolone metabolite, resulting in a four-year ban starting October 23, 2023. In contrast, Negi has been under provisional suspension since testing positive for 19-Norandrosterone, with his ban commencing on February 22, 2024.
The disciplinary panel also imposed a two-year ban on wrestler Pawan Kumar and a three-year suspension on boxer Pravesh Kumar, further underscoring the rigorous stance against doping violations in national sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- doping
- athletes
- suspension
- NADA
- sports
- Akshay Nain
- Aditya Negi
- ban
- India
- athletics
ALSO READ
Cyclone Alfred Threatens Sports: Teams Rally to Support Family Safety
SOG Grandmasters West Zone Finals: A New Era for Mind Sports in India
SOG Grandmasters Series Elevates Mind Sports Arena in India
Milestone Moments and Dramatic Twists in Sports: LeBron's Record, Injuries, and Contracts
India-Australia Sports Forum: Building Bridges Beyond Cricket