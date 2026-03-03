Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges

Amid escalating regional conflicts, airspace restrictions have disrupted the travel plans for international sports teams and athletes. Some family members of the South African cricket squad managed to reach Kolkata via Ethiopia and Tanzania, circumventing the disrupted Dubai route, in time for the T20 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Eden Gardens.

Conflicts between Iran, the US, and Israel have prompted airspace closures across the Gulf region, presenting a logistical challenge for smooth tournament conduct. Organisers remain hopeful for a resolution, as contingency measures have been put in place by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reroute players and officials through different transit hubs.

The airspace shutdown has also stranded other athletes, including India's badminton star P. V. Sindhu, who returned home after withdrawing from the All England Championships. In India, post-elimination movement of cricket teams from West Indies and Zimbabwe is delayed, while the ICC works to ease travel disruptions by exploring alternative flight paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)