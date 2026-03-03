Left Menu

Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges

Amid airspace restrictions, families of South African cricketers reached Kolkata for the T20 World Cup semifinal via alternative routes through Ethiopia and Tanzania. Regional conflicts have disrupted international sports travel, affecting teams and athletes. The ICC and affected parties are seeking alternate travel routes as the situation develops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:24 IST
Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating regional conflicts, airspace restrictions have disrupted the travel plans for international sports teams and athletes. Some family members of the South African cricket squad managed to reach Kolkata via Ethiopia and Tanzania, circumventing the disrupted Dubai route, in time for the T20 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Eden Gardens.

Conflicts between Iran, the US, and Israel have prompted airspace closures across the Gulf region, presenting a logistical challenge for smooth tournament conduct. Organisers remain hopeful for a resolution, as contingency measures have been put in place by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reroute players and officials through different transit hubs.

The airspace shutdown has also stranded other athletes, including India's badminton star P. V. Sindhu, who returned home after withdrawing from the All England Championships. In India, post-elimination movement of cricket teams from West Indies and Zimbabwe is delayed, while the ICC works to ease travel disruptions by exploring alternative flight paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sky-High Airline Fares Soar Amidst Middle Eastern Hub Closures

Sky-High Airline Fares Soar Amidst Middle Eastern Hub Closures

 Global
2
DMK Allocates Rajya Sabha Seat to Ally DMDK

DMK Allocates Rajya Sabha Seat to Ally DMDK

 India
3
Controversy Reignited: Bhujbal Denies Pressure to Arrest Thackeray

Controversy Reignited: Bhujbal Denies Pressure to Arrest Thackeray

 India
4
British Couple's Ordeal: Evin Prison Under Siege in Iran

British Couple's Ordeal: Evin Prison Under Siege in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026