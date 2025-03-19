Race for the IOC Presidency: Who Will Lead the Future of the Olympics?

As the International Olympic Committee prepares for a pivotal leadership election, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Sebastian Coe, and Kirsty Coventry have emerged as the frontrunners. With the presidency vote scheduled for Thursday, speculation is rife about who will succeed Thomas Bach.

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's sports minister, stands out as a historic potential contender, being the first African and first woman to possibly take on the role in the IOC's 131-year history. She is seen as having the tacit support of outgoing president Thomas Bach, although she remains just short of an absolute majority in the early rounds.

Meanwhile, Samaranch, son of a former IOC president, holds a strategic position with substantial backing. Whoever wins the race inherits the challenge of guiding the Olympics into the next decade, with critical events like the 2026 Winter Games in Italy and the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles on the horizon.

