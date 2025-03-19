Left Menu

Race for the IOC Presidency: Who Will Lead the Future of the Olympics?

The election for the next International Olympic Committee president sees Juan Antonio Samaranch, Sebastian Coe, and Kirsty Coventry as leading contenders. Coventry, a potential first female and first African president, faces tough competition. The voting process, marked by confidentiality, aims to select a visionary leader for upcoming Olympic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Costanavarino | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:58 IST
Race for the IOC Presidency: Who Will Lead the Future of the Olympics?

As the International Olympic Committee prepares for a pivotal leadership election, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Sebastian Coe, and Kirsty Coventry have emerged as the frontrunners. With the presidency vote scheduled for Thursday, speculation is rife about who will succeed Thomas Bach.

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's sports minister, stands out as a historic potential contender, being the first African and first woman to possibly take on the role in the IOC's 131-year history. She is seen as having the tacit support of outgoing president Thomas Bach, although she remains just short of an absolute majority in the early rounds.

Meanwhile, Samaranch, son of a former IOC president, holds a strategic position with substantial backing. Whoever wins the race inherits the challenge of guiding the Olympics into the next decade, with critical events like the 2026 Winter Games in Italy and the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025