Lautaro Martinez Out of Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers Due to Injury

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to a hamstring injury. The Inter Milan player joins the list of key absentees, including Lionel Messi. Argentina leads the qualifying standings and faces crucial matches in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 02:21 IST
Lautaro Martinez

Argentina's national football team faces challenging World Cup qualifiers without key striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine Football Association announced that Martinez will sit out due to a hamstring injury.

Despite scoring in Inter Milan's recent match against Atalanta, the 27-year-old is sidelined, joining other notable absences such as Lionel Messi and Giovani Lo Celso. This development adds pressure as Argentina prepares to face Uruguay and Brazil.

Currently leading the CONMEBOL qualifying standings, Argentina's squad is shorthanded but determined to overcome the obstacles in their path to securing a World Cup spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

