In an electrifying start to the Major League Baseball season, Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani thrilled Tokyo fans with a home run, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers sweep the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers, featuring three Japanese players, have become a crowd favorite at the Tokyo Dome.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State confirmed a deal with Will Wade to fill their head coach vacancy, following the departure of Kevin Keatts. This news surfaces just as Wade prepares McNeese for an NCAA Tournament match. Sports circles are abuzz with anticipation over the new leadership at NC State.

In tennis, Australian Nick Kyrgios clinched a crucial victory at the Miami Open, marking his first win after a long recovery from wrist surgery. Kyrgios's emotional triumph was a pivotal moment in his comeback journey. Concurrently, the Olympic Committee's presidential race intensified in Greece as candidates vied for the prestigious position.

