Ian Foster Set to Lead AUNZ Invitational XV Against British and Irish Lions

Ian Foster, former All Blacks coach, will lead an Australia and New Zealand invitational team in a tour match against the British and Irish Lions on July 12 at Adelaide Oval. This event precedes the Lions' matches against the Wallabies and a First Nations and Pasifika XV.

In a notable development, Ian Foster, the former All Blacks coach, is poised to helm an invitational team of Australian and New Zealand players. The AUNZ Invitational XV is scheduled to face off against the British and Irish Lions on July 12 at Adelaide Oval, marking the tour's concluding match before the first test against Australia in Brisbane a week later.

Foster led the All Blacks to the 2023 World Cup final in France, later stepping aside for the current head coach, Scott Robertson. The British and Irish Lions will also clash with a First Nations and Pasifika XV on July 22 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, setting the stage for the second Wallabies test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26.

