Nick Kyrgios Triumphs at Miami Open After Challenging Comeback
Nick Kyrgios secured his first win since October 2022, defeating Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open. Overcoming injuries, Kyrgios displayed resilience, later facing Karen Khachanov. In women's tennis, Emma Raducanu and Victoria Azarenka advanced comfortably, demonstrating strong performances in their matches.
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios made an impressive comeback at the Miami Open, edging out Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the tournament's first round. This victory marked Kyrgios' first win since October 2022, as the player has been recovering from a series of injuries.
Kyrgios had retired from his first-round match at Indian Wells earlier this month due to pain in his surgically repaired right wrist. Following his Miami win, Kyrgios expressed relief and gratitude, acknowledging the tough journey he faced just to compete again.
Meanwhile, on the women's side, Emma Raducanu cruised past Japanese wild card Sayaka Ishii, while Victoria Azarenka showcased her dominance with a smooth victory over Anhelina Kalinina, highlighting a day of strong performances by top tennis talent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
America's Comeback: Trump's Bold Leap in Foreign Policy and Trade
Emma Raducanu's Tearful Encounter: The Impact of a Stalker on Court
Trump Heralds 'Golden Age': A Historic Comeback for America
Ruben Love's Ambitious Comeback: Eyeing Rugby Glory
Emma Raducanu Battles Through Emotional Distress During Dubai Championships