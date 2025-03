Shakib Al Hasan: Cleared to Spin Again

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been given the green light to resume his left-arm spin, following clearance from a suspect bowling action test. This reinstatement allows Shakib to participate in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and various leagues globally.

This clearance comes after an independent reassessment found his bowling action legal. Shakib had been suspended in the past December after his action was ruled illegal during an English County match for Surrey. Despite undergoing a second test in Chennai in January, he was initially unable to get cleared and missed the ICC Champions Trophy.

With a potential return during Bangladesh's upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, Shakib's clearance could mark a significant comeback, as he remains unselected in both the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League drafts due to these ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)