Punjab Kings' Iyer Shines in Practice Match, Sets Stage for IPL Season
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer scored an electrifying 85 off 41 balls in an intra-squad practice match at the PCA Stadium. With IPL around the corner, the team is gearing up, praised by coach Ricky Ponting. The squad aims for their first title starting March 25 against Gujarat Titans.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a striking performance, scoring 85 off 41 balls, in the team's practice match at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. This explosive innings helped Team B set a target of 205 in 20 overs.
Despite a strong effort from Team A, driven by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh's aggressive strides of 72 in 31 balls and 66 in 42 balls respectively, they ended with 198, falling short by 7 runs. Arshdeep Singh's disciplined bowling, with a return of 22 runs from four overs and two wickets, was a highlight of the match.
As the IPL approaches, Punjab Kings addressed the media with Head Coach Ricky Ponting and captain Iyer expressing strategic goals for the season. Ponting lauded Iyer's leadership, envisioning a successful campaign with a blend of seasoned and rookie players. Their title hunt begins March 25 in Ahmedabad against the Gujarat Titans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pyla Avinash set to make Indian Premier League debut, says Ricky Ponting is a legend
Torrent Group Acquires Majority Stake in Gujarat Titans for IPL Expansion
Torrent completes acquisition of majority stake in Gujarat Titans ahead of the start of new season of IPL: Co statement.
Gujarat Titans Ready for Thrilling IPL 2025 Season: An Inside Look at Preparations and Fan Engagements
Gujarat Titans Gear Up for IPL 2025: Unveiling Strategy and Fan Engagements