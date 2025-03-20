Left Menu

Punjab Kings' Iyer Shines in Practice Match, Sets Stage for IPL Season

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer scored an electrifying 85 off 41 balls in an intra-squad practice match at the PCA Stadium. With IPL around the corner, the team is gearing up, praised by coach Ricky Ponting. The squad aims for their first title starting March 25 against Gujarat Titans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:45 IST
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a striking performance, scoring 85 off 41 balls, in the team's practice match at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. This explosive innings helped Team B set a target of 205 in 20 overs.

Despite a strong effort from Team A, driven by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh's aggressive strides of 72 in 31 balls and 66 in 42 balls respectively, they ended with 198, falling short by 7 runs. Arshdeep Singh's disciplined bowling, with a return of 22 runs from four overs and two wickets, was a highlight of the match.

As the IPL approaches, Punjab Kings addressed the media with Head Coach Ricky Ponting and captain Iyer expressing strategic goals for the season. Ponting lauded Iyer's leadership, envisioning a successful campaign with a blend of seasoned and rookie players. Their title hunt begins March 25 in Ahmedabad against the Gujarat Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

