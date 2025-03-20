Boxing Returns to Olympics: A Victory for the Sport

In a significant announcement, boxing has been reinstated into the Olympic programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, courtesy of a unanimous vote by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday. This decisive move assuages persistent concerns over the sport's Olympic status after years of uncertainty.

The journey to this decision included the IOC's recent provisional recognition of World Boxing, a new global body formed to replace the International Boxing Association (IBA). This action was necessitated by the IBA's earlier loss of status over governance and financial shortcomings. Consequently, the IOC managed the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Games independently.

Boxing's Olympic inclusion reflects a broader collaborative effort among stakeholders, as noted by World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst, highlighting the sport's commitment to adhere to Olympic values. Notably, only athletes affiliated with World Boxing's national federations are eligible for LA 2028 qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)