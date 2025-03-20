Left Menu

Japan Secures Place in 2026 World Cup with Victory over Bahrain

Japan qualified for the 2026 World Cup after defeating Bahrain 2-0 in Saitama Stadium, courtesy of second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo. The win ensures Japan a top-two finish in Group C of Asia's preliminaries, marking their eighth consecutive World Cup qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:49 IST
Japan Secures Place in 2026 World Cup with Victory over Bahrain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding performance, Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after a convincing 2-0 victory over Bahrain. Second-half goals from substitutes Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo secured the win for Coach Hajime Moriyasu's squad at Saitama Stadium.

Entering from the bench, Crystal Palace's Kamada broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, while Kubo sealed the team's spot in next year's finals shortly before full-time. With this result, Japan firmly leads Group C in Asia's preliminaries, guaranteeing their presence in an eighth consecutive World Cup.

The match saw Japan maintain dominance, particularly through Kubo's impactful play, while ensuring they kept a comfortable lead ahead of rivals Australia, who triumphed over Indonesia in a parallel fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025