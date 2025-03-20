Stephen Varney Joins Exeter Chiefs: Premiership Comeback
Stephen Varney, Italian scrumhalf, has signed with Exeter Chiefs from French side Vannes for the upcoming season. The Welsh-born player previously had stints with Gloucester and Vannes. Varney is excited about returning to the Premiership and will join fellow Italian Ross Vintcent at Exeter.
Italian scrumhalf Stephen Varney has officially signed with Exeter Chiefs, marking a return to the English Premiership. The club confirmed the move from French side Vannes ahead of the upcoming season.
Previously, Varney made 43 Premiership appearances for Gloucester but spent a season with Vannes, during which he was out of Italy's squad for the November internationals. However, his performance in five Top 14 matches earned him a recall to the national team for the Six Nations, where he made a notable contribution.
The 23-year-old is enthusiastic about rejoining the Premiership. 'I'm absolutely thrilled,' Varney stated. At Exeter, he will join Ross Vintcent, a fellow Italian national teammate. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are undergoing changes, with Rob Hunter taking over as the new head coach.
