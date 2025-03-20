Stephen Varney Joins Exeter Chiefs: Premiership Comeback

Italian scrumhalf Stephen Varney has officially signed with Exeter Chiefs, marking a return to the English Premiership. The club confirmed the move from French side Vannes ahead of the upcoming season.

Previously, Varney made 43 Premiership appearances for Gloucester but spent a season with Vannes, during which he was out of Italy's squad for the November internationals. However, his performance in five Top 14 matches earned him a recall to the national team for the Six Nations, where he made a notable contribution.

The 23-year-old is enthusiastic about rejoining the Premiership. 'I'm absolutely thrilled,' Varney stated. At Exeter, he will join Ross Vintcent, a fellow Italian national teammate. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are undergoing changes, with Rob Hunter taking over as the new head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)