Left Menu

Stephen Varney Joins Exeter Chiefs: Premiership Comeback

Stephen Varney, Italian scrumhalf, has signed with Exeter Chiefs from French side Vannes for the upcoming season. The Welsh-born player previously had stints with Gloucester and Vannes. Varney is excited about returning to the Premiership and will join fellow Italian Ross Vintcent at Exeter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:34 IST
Stephen Varney Joins Exeter Chiefs: Premiership Comeback

Italian scrumhalf Stephen Varney has officially signed with Exeter Chiefs, marking a return to the English Premiership. The club confirmed the move from French side Vannes ahead of the upcoming season.

Previously, Varney made 43 Premiership appearances for Gloucester but spent a season with Vannes, during which he was out of Italy's squad for the November internationals. However, his performance in five Top 14 matches earned him a recall to the national team for the Six Nations, where he made a notable contribution.

The 23-year-old is enthusiastic about rejoining the Premiership. 'I'm absolutely thrilled,' Varney stated. At Exeter, he will join Ross Vintcent, a fellow Italian national teammate. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are undergoing changes, with Rob Hunter taking over as the new head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025