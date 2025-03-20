Eddie Jordan: The 'Flash' of Formula One

Eddie Jordan, affectionately dubbed 'Flash,' was the flamboyant force behind the Jordan Grand Prix team that shook up Formula One during the 1990s. With a knack for breaking norms, this Irishman brought an irreverent 'rock 'n' roll' energy to the racing world, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

Jordan, who died at 76, was instrumental in Michael Schumacher's grand prix debut in 1991, despite the budding star eventually being wrested away to Benetton. Jordan's unapologetic style extended beyond his flashy persona; he was a business-savvy leader with an uncanny flair for attracting media attention and sponsor dollars.

Behind the jovial, big-hearted image was a sharp-witted negotiator often seen as a loveable rogue. Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone praised Jordan's humor and integrity, suggesting there was no one else in Formula One quite like him. Jordan's exit in 2005 marked the end of an era, as his team evolved into today's Aston Martin outfit.

