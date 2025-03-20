France's Peato Mauvaka Faces Suspension After Six Nations Incident

France's rugby player Peato Mauvaka has been suspended for three matches following a foul play incident in the Six Nations match against Scotland. The decision, made by an independent disciplinary meeting, came after Mauvaka received a yellow card for head-butting Scotland's Ben White in the match's 21st minute.

Despite temporary relief when the in-game review did not upgrade his yellow card to a red, Mauvaka returned to play and contributed to France's 35-16 victory, securing the Six Nations title. However, the committee upheld the foul play citing and deemed a low-range entry suspension of six weeks/matches appropriate.

With a 50% reduction due to Mauvaka's acceptance of his actions, remorse, and clean prior record, he is set to miss three upcoming matches for his club Toulouse, facing Bordeaux Begles, Pau, and Sale Sharks in the Top 14 and Champions Cup.

