Khelo India Para Games 2025 Kicks Off in Delhi

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya officially inaugurated the second edition of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex on Thursday. This event, running from March 20-27, will welcome over 1,300 para-athletes from across the nation to compete in six sports disciplines.

Expressing optimism, Mandaviya stated that the Games serve as a significant platform for para-athletes to demonstrate their prowess and achieve personal and national glory. Highlighting the event's potential, he emphasized, 'I am confident that the Khelo India Para Games will bring forth an opportunity for athletes to shine on both national and international stages.'

Attended by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, the Khelo India Para Games are aligned with the initiative's mission to provide a stage for athletes to enhance their skills. The event's first edition, held in December 2023, hosted competitions in seven disciplines across three venues in Delhi.

