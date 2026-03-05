Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Franchise-Based Road Cycling League

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the logo of the Cycling League of India (CLI), described as the world’s first franchise-based road cycling league, marking a major step toward developing professional cycling in the country.

The announcement signals India’s growing ambition to strengthen its sports ecosystem and expand opportunities for cycling athletes.

A Landmark Moment for Indian Cycling

Speaking at the launch, Dr Mandaviya called the initiative a transformative step for Indian sports, saying the league will help create a professional ecosystem for cyclists.

“This launch marks a watershed moment in Indian sports. By introducing the world’s first franchise-based road cycling league, we are not merely organising races but creating a professional ecosystem that will nurture talent, attract global attention and align with our vision of a fit and vibrant India,” he said.

He added that the initiative builds on the momentum created by recent cycling events across the country and will inspire more young people to take up the sport.

League Structure

The Cycling League of India will feature eight city or region-based franchises, each with 10 cyclists.

Each team will include:

Two international riders to bring global experience

Two junior cyclists to support the development of young Indian talent

Additional domestic riders forming the core team

The structure aims to combine international competitiveness with grassroots talent development.

Race Format and Competition Phases

The competition will take place in three structured phases, culminating in a grand finale.

Races will feature multiple formats designed to create exciting competition for both athletes and spectators, including:

Criterium races

Team time trials

Mass start races

These formats will test cyclists’ speed, endurance and team strategy.

Building on India’s Cycling Momentum

Officials noted that the league builds on the recent resurgence of professional cycling in India.

One of the most notable examples is the Pune Grand Tour, which has become the world’s largest UCI 2.2 stage race. The event attracted 2.5 million active spectators, generated ₹144 million in public relations value, and received recognition from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Cycling as a Nationwide Movement

Alongside professional events, cycling has also grown into a mass participation movement.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, launched in December 2024 by Dr Mandaviya, has expanded rapidly across the country.

Key achievements of the movement include:

Participation of over 25 lakh citizens

More than 2.5 lakh locations involved nationwide

63 editions conducted so far

Weekly events now held at over 10,000 locations

Around 10 lakh regular participants every Sunday

The campaign has also received encouragement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, helping turn cycling into a nationwide movement promoting fitness and combating obesity.

Expanding Cycling Events in India

Several other events have contributed to the sport’s rising popularity, including:

Statue of Unity Cyclothon in Gujarat

HCL Cyclothons

Various regional cycling events organised across the country

These initiatives are helping expand participation and build a stronger cycling culture.

Vision for a Sustainable Cycling Ecosystem

Ravneet Gill, Chief Executive Officer of New Horizon Alliance Private Limited, said the league aims to establish a commercially sustainable cycling ecosystem.

“With eight dynamic franchises, a mix of international and emerging talent, and race formats designed for excitement and fairness, this league will create a lasting legacy for cycling in India,” he said.

Rise of Professional Sports Leagues

The Cycling League of India comes as the country is witnessing a rapid expansion of franchise-based sports leagues across multiple disciplines.

With several new leagues expected to launch soon, 2026 is likely to see further growth in India’s professional sports ecosystem, strengthening infrastructure, athlete development and international competitiveness.