Last-Minute Heroics: Vinicius Júnior's Goal Rescues Brazil

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Vinicius Júnior's last-minute goal ensured a 2-1 victory for Brazil over Colombia, catapulting them to second place in the South American standings. The victory was vital, providing relief for coach Dorival Júnior as Brazil seeks to secure its spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Trailing Argentina by four points, Brazil needed the win to keep pace in the standings. The match was marked by a defensive lapse that nearly cost Brazil the game until Vinicius Júnior's brilliance turned the tide.

Meanwhile, Argentina, leading with 25 points, is on the brink of securing its World Cup slot. However, they will face Uruguay without star player Lionel Messi. Brazil's next challenge will be against Argentina in a much-anticipated fixture, while Paraguay edged Chile 1-0, boosting their qualifying hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)