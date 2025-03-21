Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Light Up Day 3 of Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Championship

Day 3 of the Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Championship concluded with impressive performances from Albin Ingestrom and Bhowmick Divyanshi. The tournament's group stage action saw fierce competition, surprise comebacks, and dominant victories, setting the stage for the knockout round at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:17 IST
Thrilling Matches Light Up Day 3 of Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Championship
Dream Sports Championships logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day 3 of the Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Championship showcased intense matchups at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, with Albin Ingestrom and Bhowmick Divyanshi as notable standouts. According to the DSC press release, Ingestrom dominated Boys' Group 6 with flawless victories against AdhrIth D and Mondal Himon Kumar, while Kantanut Petsunthad mirrored this performance in Group 4.

Boys' Group 3 was marked by nail-biting matches, particularly with Surapureddy Trishal Raj Kumar narrowly defeating Kashyap Abheek 3-2 in a gripping contest. Aaron Nguyen also showcased resilience by overcoming Sinai Caro Chandan. Ritvik Gupta continued to shine in Group 1, while Mandal Bishal, Nawarange Atharva, and Rawat Sahil preserved their unbeaten streaks in their respective groups.

In the girls' division, Bhowmick Divyanshi outperformed rivals in Group G1, securing decisive 3-0 wins. Ainaz Adilgereyeva matched this level in Group G4. Meanwhile, Ray Ahona delivered a stunning comeback in Group G5, besting Singh Hiya 3-2. Karmarkar Swara also thrilled spectators with her tenacity in Group G6. As the tournament transitions to knockout rounds, these athletes are set to compete for the championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025