Thrilling Matches Light Up Day 3 of Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Championship

Day 3 of the Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Championship showcased intense matchups at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, with Albin Ingestrom and Bhowmick Divyanshi as notable standouts. According to the DSC press release, Ingestrom dominated Boys' Group 6 with flawless victories against AdhrIth D and Mondal Himon Kumar, while Kantanut Petsunthad mirrored this performance in Group 4.

Boys' Group 3 was marked by nail-biting matches, particularly with Surapureddy Trishal Raj Kumar narrowly defeating Kashyap Abheek 3-2 in a gripping contest. Aaron Nguyen also showcased resilience by overcoming Sinai Caro Chandan. Ritvik Gupta continued to shine in Group 1, while Mandal Bishal, Nawarange Atharva, and Rawat Sahil preserved their unbeaten streaks in their respective groups.

In the girls' division, Bhowmick Divyanshi outperformed rivals in Group G1, securing decisive 3-0 wins. Ainaz Adilgereyeva matched this level in Group G4. Meanwhile, Ray Ahona delivered a stunning comeback in Group G5, besting Singh Hiya 3-2. Karmarkar Swara also thrilled spectators with her tenacity in Group G6. As the tournament transitions to knockout rounds, these athletes are set to compete for the championship title.

