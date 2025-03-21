Virat Kohli's Balancing Act: Striking the Right Tempo for RCB

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has shared his insights on Virat Kohli's evolving role in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Despite having the ability to strike at a high rate akin to youthful T20 players, Kohli's approach is more strategic, focusing on consistency and a higher score tally for each season.

Finch points out the inherent risks in high-strike play, similar to the style of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, which can compromise consistency. However, Kohli's performance in 2023, with a strike-rate nearing 140, suggests a balance in aggression without sacrificing reliability.

As RCB's lineup may not be as robust as others, Finch argues that Kohli's pivotal role in scoring adds stability, offering the rest of the team the liberty to be more aggressive. Through calculated tempo adjustments, Kohli's batting solidifies the team's foundation, facilitating a balanced and adaptable game plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)