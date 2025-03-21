Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Balancing Act: Striking the Right Tempo for RCB

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch discusses Virat Kohli's strategic approach in the IPL for RCB. While Kohli can hit big like T20 stars, Finch believes his consistency and solid foundation benefit the team. With calculated risks, Kohli supports a stable lineup amidst evolving cricket strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:05 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has shared his insights on Virat Kohli's evolving role in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Despite having the ability to strike at a high rate akin to youthful T20 players, Kohli's approach is more strategic, focusing on consistency and a higher score tally for each season.

Finch points out the inherent risks in high-strike play, similar to the style of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, which can compromise consistency. However, Kohli's performance in 2023, with a strike-rate nearing 140, suggests a balance in aggression without sacrificing reliability.

As RCB's lineup may not be as robust as others, Finch argues that Kohli's pivotal role in scoring adds stability, offering the rest of the team the liberty to be more aggressive. Through calculated tempo adjustments, Kohli's batting solidifies the team's foundation, facilitating a balanced and adaptable game plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

