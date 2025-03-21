Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Reflects on Iconic Centuries Against England and South Africa

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar chose his first century in 1990 against England and a historic double hundred in 2010 against South Africa as his favorite innings, both pivotal moments in his illustrious career.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has revealed his favorite centuries from his prolific international career, spotlighting his maiden century in 1990 against England and a groundbreaking double hundred in 2010 against South Africa.

Speaking to sports journalist Boria Majumdar in the sixth season of 'Backstage with Boria', Tendulkar said the century against England at Manchester gave him the confidence he needed as a 17-year-old playing at the highest level. The innings, marked by an unbeaten 119 runs off 189 balls, helped India secure a draw, despite being in a difficult position with a target of 408 runs. His performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' honor, with an overall series contribution of 245 runs at an average of 61.25.

The cricket legend also reflected on his historic 200-run knock against South Africa in 2010. This innings saw Tendulkar become the first men's player to achieve a double century in a One Day International (ODI). During the second ODI in Gwalior, his impressive 200 not out off 147 balls played a crucial role in India's commanding total of 401/3, leading to their series victory as they bowled out South Africa for 248 runs.

