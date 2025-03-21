Controversies Cast Shadow on National Boxing Championships as PT Usha Urges Focus

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha expressed her disappointment concerning the controversies engulfing athletes at the Women's National Boxing Championships. The event, which should have been a celebration of talent, was marred by infighting among BFI officials.

The Assam team, including Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, allegedly boycotted the event due to pressure from state unit secretary Hemanta Kalita, recently suspended by BFI chief Ajay Singh. Despite this backdrop, Usha arrived to support the athletes, emphasizing the importance of the championships, particularly with boxing now confirmed for the Los Angeles Olympics.

PT Usha, the first woman president of the IOA, also hailed Kirsty Coventry's induction as the first woman and African head of the International Olympic Committee, hoping for strides against doping and advancements for women in sports. Usha remains hopeful and committed to India's ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics, pointing to support within the IOC.

