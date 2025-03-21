Heist at the Home of Olympic Leader: The Coventry Robbery Case

In a shocking turn of events, two brothers were arrested in Zimbabwe on Friday, charged with robbing the home of the newly elected International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry's parents. The daring heist allegedly involved the theft of sporting memorabilia and other valuables.

John and Mike Nhongwe stand accused of holding Coventry's parents at gunpoint and making away with jewellery, firearms, personal mementos, and $15,000 in cash. Some of the stolen items are said to have ties to Coventry's illustrious Olympic career, contributing to the estimated $90,000 in stolen goods.

As Coventry prepares to assume her role as the first female and African head of the IOC, authorities and media await further details on the stolen memorabilia during the brothers' next court hearing. This incident casts a shadow over the beginning of her tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)