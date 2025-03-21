Sam Curran Praises Dhoni's Charm and Leadership at CSK

England all-rounder Sam Curran has shed light on his experience spending time with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, during his tenure with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Curran, speaking with former England captain Nasser Hussain on the Sky Cricket Podcast, described Dhoni as having a calming, approachable persona, which endears him to many.

Reflecting on a late-night practice session with Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, Curran noted the unique atmosphere created by Dhoni's presence and his ability to remain calm under pressure. Curran also mentioned how Dhoni, now semi-retired from international cricket, maintains a rapport with his teammates, indulging in activities like playing FIFA.

As CSK gears up for another IPL season, questions linger about whether this might be Dhoni's last. Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has only played in the IPL, scoring prolifically for CSK. Despite speculations about his retirement, Dhoni remains a formidable figure, retained for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)