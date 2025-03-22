Left Menu

High Stakes and Unforeseen Upsets: Thrills and Surprises at Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz lost to David Goffin in a Miami Open match, with Novak Djokovic tying Rafa Nadal for most ATP Masters 1000 victories. Daniil Medvedev faced an early exit, while numerous other players advanced. On the women's side, several key players moved forward, showcasing thrilling and competitive tennis.

Updated: 22-03-2025 09:04 IST
Recent matches at the Miami Open have brought a mix of surprises and expected victories. Carlos Alcaraz's unexpected defeat to Belgian David Goffin marked a highlight, with Goffin securing victory just as Alcaraz was unable to counter a critical forehand.

In another showcase, Novak Djokovic made a statement with his Miami return, equaling Rafael Nadal's ATP Masters 1000 match wins. Despite a challenging second set, Djokovic showcased his top form to overcome Australian Rinky Hijikata.

Women's matches also delivered excitement, with Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek securing significant wins. Emma Raducanu's tight victory further added to the competitive atmosphere, setting the stage for the championship rounds.

