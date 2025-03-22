Thrilling Showdowns Await as Indian Super League Playoffs Kick Off

As the Indian Super League (ISL) wraps up its league stage, Mohun Bagan Super Giant claims the League Shield in a dominant performance. Joining them in the playoffs, set to resume post-international break, are FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC, promising a fierce contest for the ISL Cup.

Sadly, seven teams exited after the league stage, despite stellar individual performances. Hugo Boumous, leading Odisha FC's midfield, was a persistent threat with five goals and seven assists. His impact was felt across games, nearly propelling his team into the playoffs.

Chennaiyin FC's Connor Shields, with a league-high of eight assists, won't appear in the playoffs as his team fell short—a noteworthy feat mirrored by Kerala Blasters' Jesus Jimenez's 11 goals. Meanwhile, Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio continued to impress with nine goals and six assists, further cementing his importance to the team.

Noah Sadaoui shone for Kerala Blasters FC with his speedy adaptation and play-making, notching seven goals despite injury challenges. East Bengal's PV Vishnu became a fan favorite with dynamic wing play, contributing four goals and three assists.

Mohammedan SC's Alexis Gomez made his presence felt with 38 chances created and 615 passes completed, adding depth to the mid-field. Punjab FC's Nikhil Prabhu stood out as a defensive stalwart, leading in interceptions (56) while maintaining versatility across positions.

With playoffs starting March 29, the excitement mounts, culminating in the ISL Final on April 12. This season holds promise for thrilling clashes and standout performances, as top teams vie for the championship glory. (ANI)

