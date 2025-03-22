Williams Fined for Communication Error at Chinese Grand Prix
Williams faced a 50,000 euro fine at the Chinese Grand Prix after failing to capture necessary onboard video during practice due to an SD card mix-up. With most of the fine suspended, Williams vowed to address internal procedures and ensure compliance with FIA regulations moving forward.
- Country:
- China
In an unexpected turn of events, Williams has been slapped with a 50,000 euro fine by the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix stewards. This penalty arose from a communication mishap during Friday's practice session, where the team failed to record essential onboard video.
The issue stemmed from an assumption that cameras would arrive pre-fitted with memory SD cards, leading to an unfortunate lapse. Of the hefty fine, 40,000 euros stands suspended, underscoring the severity with which the FIA enforces compliance.
Williams acknowledged the oversight, pledging to refine internal procedures. The team expressed gratitude towards the FIA for their constructive dialogue and vowed that all future recordings would meet regulatory standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
