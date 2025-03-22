Left Menu

Williams Fined for Communication Error at Chinese Grand Prix

Williams faced a 50,000 euro fine at the Chinese Grand Prix after failing to capture necessary onboard video during practice due to an SD card mix-up. With most of the fine suspended, Williams vowed to address internal procedures and ensure compliance with FIA regulations moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:47 IST
Williams Fined for Communication Error at Chinese Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In an unexpected turn of events, Williams has been slapped with a 50,000 euro fine by the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix stewards. This penalty arose from a communication mishap during Friday's practice session, where the team failed to record essential onboard video.

The issue stemmed from an assumption that cameras would arrive pre-fitted with memory SD cards, leading to an unfortunate lapse. Of the hefty fine, 40,000 euros stands suspended, underscoring the severity with which the FIA enforces compliance.

Williams acknowledged the oversight, pledging to refine internal procedures. The team expressed gratitude towards the FIA for their constructive dialogue and vowed that all future recordings would meet regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025