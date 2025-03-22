Left Menu

IPL 2023: Cricket Fever and Social Awareness Unfold in Season 18 Debut

As IPL's 18th season begins, BJP MP Anurag Thakur applauds its impact on employment and cricket. Meanwhile, PM Modi's TB-free India campaign features a high-profile awareness match. Defending champions KKR face RCB at Eden Gardens, reviving memories of past encounters with changing leaderships and promising spin duels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:45 IST
Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League's 18th season is set to kick off with much anticipation as BJP MP Anurag Thakur extolled the tournament's influence on both cricket and employment. Thakur also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision for a TB-free India, linking it to a star-studded awareness match aimed at destigmatizing the disease.

As the IPL excitement unfolds, fans eagerly await the clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens. The game invokes nostalgic memories of IPL's inaugural season in 2008, where Brendon McCullum's stellar 158-run performance for KKR set the standards high.

Both teams are set to enter the fray with new leadership—a factor that could profoundly impact the outcome. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will rely heavily on their seasoned spin attack, while RCB, under Rajat Patidar's captaincy, hopes to end a four-match losing streak against their rivals with strategic plays from their explosive batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

