Four Players Share Lead at Delhi Challenge 2025 Midway Point

French, Swedish, Austrian, and Spanish golfers are tied for the lead at 11-under at the Delhi Challenge 2025. Notable performances included Kshitij Naveed Kaul and Amardeep Malik's hole-in-one. Nineteen Indians made the cut for this joint event by HotelPlanner Tour & PGTI at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

Robin Sciot-Siegris (Photo: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
At the halfway mark of the Delhi Challenge 2025, four talent players - Robin Sciot-Siegrist from France, Sweden's Jesper Sandborg, Lukas Nemecz of Austria, and Spain's Quim Vidal - are tied for the lead with impressive 11-under par scores. The event, jointly sanctioned by HotelPlanner Tour and PGTI, is taking place at the Classic Golf & Country Club and carries a prize of US$ 300,000.

On the second day, Sandborg and Vidal maintained their position atop the leaderboard with rounds of 68, while Nemecz surged 46 spots with a blistering 64. Sciot-Siegrist climbed five places thanks to his 66. Close on their heels, one stroke behind, are Englishman Will Hopkins and American Davis Bryant.

Leading the Indian contingent is Kshitij Naveed Kaul. Delivering an error-free 66, he advanced 25 spots to tie at seventh with nine-under. Highlights of Kaul's round included an eagle-two on the 12th and a superb birdie finish on the 18th, emphasizing his long and accurate drives.

Overall, 71 golfers made the three-under 141 halfway cut, with 19 Indians advancing. Among them, Aryan Roopa Anand and others are tied 12th with eight-under. Amardeep Malik showcased brilliance with a hole-in-one, though he narrowly missed the cut.

