Star-Studded Commentary Team Set to Elevate IPL 2025 Experience

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to launch its 18th edition with a glittering array of cricketing legends in the commentary box. Amongst them, Kane Williamson will step into a new role, debuting as a commentator alongside other greats like AB De Villiers, Shane Watson, and Virender Sehwag.

Adding depth to fan engagement, former IPL heroes such as Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina will also be part of the panel, lending their insights across multiple language feeds including Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil. This enhanced connection aims to deepen JioStar's commitment to bridging fans with beloved cricket figures.

Enhancing the inclusive viewing experience, new features like MaxView, Live Audio Descriptive, and Indian Sign Language will be incorporated. JioHotstar viewers can enjoy different perspectives with multi-cam feeds, while the Hangout feed offers a quirky take on the league featuring well-known comedians. The season opens with an electrifying match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

(With inputs from agencies.)