Suryakumar Yadav's Flexible Batting Strategy to Lead Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav, the vice-captain of Mumbai Indians, suggested a flexible batting strategy for the upcoming IPL season, hinting at a return to his preferred slot. Despite sacrificing his position for young Tilak Varma, Surya, leading in Hardik Pandya's absence, emphasized flexibility in their lineup.

Commenting on the adaptability of the players, he mentioned, "We have a versatile team. Whether I bat at three or five, or Tilak at five, it's about having that flexibility." Surya recognized Tilak's hard work and significant impact at the top, underscoring the team's dynamic approach this season.

Reflecting on his T20 form and mindful of star player Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Surya underscored the importance of practice and mental clarity in achieving success. As he prepares to face Mahendra Singh Dhoni's strategies on the opposite side, Surya remains optimistic about Mumbai Indians' performance.

