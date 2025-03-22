World Indoor Athletics Championships: Thrilling Performances and Record-Breaking Feats

At the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Sweden's Armand Duplantis secured his third consecutive title in the pole vault with a 6.15-meter leap. Meanwhile, American Grant Holloway added another gold to his collection in the 60m hurdles, marking an unprecedented third straight world indoor victory.

In the women's events, Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji triumphed in the 60m sprint, outpacing Italy's Zaynab Dosso, who had dominated the heats but settled for silver. In the pole vault, France's Marie-Julie Bonnin claimed gold, equaling her national record. She celebrated alongside Slovenia's Tina Sutej and Switzerland's Angelica Moser, who took silver and bronze, respectively.

Highlighting the longer distances, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen strategized to finish first in the men's 3,000m, eyeing a 1,500m and 3,000m double. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu overcame illness to clinch the women's 3,000m title. The 400m races saw triumphs for Christopher Bailey and Amber Anning in their respective categories, topping strong competition.

