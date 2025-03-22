Left Menu

World Indoor Athletics Championships: Thrilling Performances and Record-Breaking Feats

Athletes like Armand Duplantis and Grant Holloway shone at the World Indoor Athletics Championships, breaking records and winning titles. Remarkable performances were seen in events like the pole vault, hurdles, and sprints. Marie-Julie Bonnin set a French record, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen aimed for a double victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:35 IST
At the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Sweden's Armand Duplantis secured his third consecutive title in the pole vault with a 6.15-meter leap. Meanwhile, American Grant Holloway added another gold to his collection in the 60m hurdles, marking an unprecedented third straight world indoor victory.

In the women's events, Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji triumphed in the 60m sprint, outpacing Italy's Zaynab Dosso, who had dominated the heats but settled for silver. In the pole vault, France's Marie-Julie Bonnin claimed gold, equaling her national record. She celebrated alongside Slovenia's Tina Sutej and Switzerland's Angelica Moser, who took silver and bronze, respectively.

Highlighting the longer distances, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen strategized to finish first in the men's 3,000m, eyeing a 1,500m and 3,000m double. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu overcame illness to clinch the women's 3,000m title. The 400m races saw triumphs for Christopher Bailey and Amber Anning in their respective categories, topping strong competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

