Rahane's Heroics Fall Short: KKR Starts IPL 2025 With a Defeat
Captain Ajinkya Rahane's impressive 56 couldn't save Kolkata Knight Riders, as they were restricted to 174 for eight by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener. RCB's Krunal Pandya played a crucial role, taking three vital wickets, ensuring KKR's efforts fell short of 200 runs.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane delivered a stellar 56-run performance, yet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were held to 174/8 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 opening match.
Partnering with Sunil Narine, Rahane sought to cross the 200-run mark, but Krunal Pandya's pivotal three wickets shifted the momentum.
With Josh Hazlewood also claiming two wickets, RCB's bowlers orchestrated a late comeback, handing KKR a stumbling start to their title defense.
