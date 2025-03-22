Rahane's Heroics Fall Short: KKR Starts IPL 2025 With a Defeat

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane delivered a stellar 56-run performance, yet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were held to 174/8 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 opening match.

Partnering with Sunil Narine, Rahane sought to cross the 200-run mark, but Krunal Pandya's pivotal three wickets shifted the momentum.

With Josh Hazlewood also claiming two wickets, RCB's bowlers orchestrated a late comeback, handing KKR a stumbling start to their title defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)