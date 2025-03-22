Left Menu

Thrilling IPL 2025 Showdown: KKR vs RCB

The article presents the scoreboard of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighting individual player performances and key statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:25 IST
Thrilling IPL 2025 Showdown: KKR vs RCB
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying IPL 2025 match, the Kolkata Knight Riders faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The high-stakes game saw notable contributions from Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane, propelling KKR to a competitive score of 174 for 8 in 20 overs.

KKR's innings saw a quick dismissal of Quinton de Kock, while Rahane and Narine anchored the innings before falling prey to RCB's disciplined bowling attack. Krunal Pandya shined with figures of 4-0-29-3, dismantling KKR's middle order, while Josh Hazlewood maintained pressure with 4-0-22-2.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's strategic bowling changes and focused field placements restricted KKR at several instances. The game, filled with tense moments, strategic plays, and cheering crowds, showcased the competitive spirit of IPL 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025