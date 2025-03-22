Thrilling IPL 2025 Showdown: KKR vs RCB

In an electrifying IPL 2025 match, the Kolkata Knight Riders faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The high-stakes game saw notable contributions from Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane, propelling KKR to a competitive score of 174 for 8 in 20 overs.

KKR's innings saw a quick dismissal of Quinton de Kock, while Rahane and Narine anchored the innings before falling prey to RCB's disciplined bowling attack. Krunal Pandya shined with figures of 4-0-29-3, dismantling KKR's middle order, while Josh Hazlewood maintained pressure with 4-0-22-2.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's strategic bowling changes and focused field placements restricted KKR at several instances. The game, filled with tense moments, strategic plays, and cheering crowds, showcased the competitive spirit of IPL 2025.

