Mathieu van der Poel Triumphs at Milan-Sanremo Classic

Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory in the 289km Milan-Sanremo Classic, defeating Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogacar in an intense sprint finish. The race began under rainy conditions and ended with van der Poel's strategic final burst to the line, marking his seventh Monument win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:55 IST
Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel outpaced rivals Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogacar to secure victory in his second Milan-Sanremo Classic. The 289km race marked the first Monument of the cycling season, and van der Poel's triumph was solidified in a thrilling sprint finish.

The race commenced with rainy weather but transitioned to sunny conditions as riders approached the Ligurian coast. An initial eight-man breakaway was reeled in by the peloton at Cipressa, where Pogacar launched an attack. Only van der Poel and Ganna managed to respond.

Despite Pogacar's persistent efforts, van der Poel strategically preserved his energy, overtaking in the final stretch to win. This victory is van der Poel's seventh Monument triumph. In the women's category, Lorena Wiebes clinched victory, outpacing Marianne Vos in a decisive sprint finish.

