Stellar Debut and Dominant Wins Mark Day 3 of Khelo India Para Games 2025

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 reached its third day with fascinating outcomes as India's Paralympians and international competitors put forth their best performances. Held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, the badminton competition concluded, seeing 88 gold medals distributed across athletics, badminton, and shooting events.

On the medal tally, Tamil Nadu led with 19 golds, trailed by Haryana with 14, while Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh followed with 11 and 10 golds, respectively. Focused on badminton, India's stellar para-badminton players shone, with sensational performances from Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, and Manisha Ramdass. Yet, it was the young talents Alphia James and Mandeep Kaur who captured attention with their remarkable golden finishes.

Alphia, transitioning from basketball to para-badminton after a spinal cord injury, made an impressive debut, while three-time arm-wrestling national champion Mandeep, who turned to badminton, saw a successful tournament. Shooting at the Dr Karni Singh Range also unfolded dramatic finishes, with Avani Lekhara and Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar among the top athletes continuing India's legacy in para-sports.

