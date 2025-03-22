Left Menu

Stellar Debut and Dominant Wins Mark Day 3 of Khelo India Para Games 2025

Day 3 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 witnessed exceptional performances with prominent gold medalists in athletics, badminton, and shooting. Tamil Nadu maintained its lead in the medal tally. Highlights included standout victories by Alphia James, Mandeep Kaur, and Avani Lekhara, showcasing India's para-athletic prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:11 IST
Stellar Debut and Dominant Wins Mark Day 3 of Khelo India Para Games 2025
Alphia James (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 reached its third day with fascinating outcomes as India's Paralympians and international competitors put forth their best performances. Held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, the badminton competition concluded, seeing 88 gold medals distributed across athletics, badminton, and shooting events.

On the medal tally, Tamil Nadu led with 19 golds, trailed by Haryana with 14, while Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh followed with 11 and 10 golds, respectively. Focused on badminton, India's stellar para-badminton players shone, with sensational performances from Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, and Manisha Ramdass. Yet, it was the young talents Alphia James and Mandeep Kaur who captured attention with their remarkable golden finishes.

Alphia, transitioning from basketball to para-badminton after a spinal cord injury, made an impressive debut, while three-time arm-wrestling national champion Mandeep, who turned to badminton, saw a successful tournament. Shooting at the Dr Karni Singh Range also unfolded dramatic finishes, with Avani Lekhara and Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar among the top athletes continuing India's legacy in para-sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025