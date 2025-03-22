Left Menu

France's Tactical Shift: Key to Overcoming Croatia's Dominance

France's manager Didier Deschamps emphasizes the need for improved creativity and technical passing in the midfield. Ahead of their Nations League clash against Croatia, Deschamps critiques France's previous loss, highlights Kylian Mbappe's critical role, and notes Adrien Rabiot's likely absence due to injury.

Updated: 22-03-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In anticipation of their upcoming Nations League battle against Croatia, France's manager Didier Deschamps stressed the need for his team's midfield to enhance creativity and technical passing. The call for improvement follows a disappointing 2-0 loss to Croatia in the quarter-final's first leg.

Deschamps refrained from revealing his lineup strategy but insisted on the necessity of balance within the squad. He praised Croatia's performance under coach Zlatko Dalic, indicating the team remains formidable despite aging players. The upcoming match in Paris is pivotal for France as they aim to secure a semi-final spot.

Central to France's hopes is Kylian Mbappe, who returns to the squad after a brief absence. Despite his lack of impact in the first leg, Deschamps maintained confidence in the forward's dedication and leadership. Meanwhile, Adrien Rabiot is unlikely to play due to a calf injury.

