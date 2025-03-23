Senegal's World Cup Quest Stumbles in Stalemate with Sudan
Senegal drew 0-0 with Sudan in a World Cup qualifying match, missing key players like Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye. Sudan tops Group B with 11 points, leaving Senegal third. The qualifiers are for the 2026 finals in North America, with matches continuing into September and October.
Senegal faced a formidable challenge in their latest World Cup qualifying match, drawing 0-0 with Sudan due to the absence of essential players such as Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye. The draw left Sudan atop Group B with 11 points, narrowly ahead of Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.
The match, held in neutral Benghazi due to Sudan's civil war, saw Sudan squander their best scoring opportunity when Walieldin Khdir missed from close range in the 75th minute. Earlier, Togo secured a 2-2 home draw against Mauritania, thanks to a late equalizer by Kevin Denkey.
With the qualifiers marking the midpoint of the path to the 2026 World Cup in North America, the top teams in the nine African groups will earn a spot in the tournament. Additional qualifiers will take place from Sunday to Tuesday, with further matches in September and October offering more chances to secure a spot in the finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
