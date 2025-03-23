Left Menu

Senegal's World Cup Quest Stumbles in Stalemate with Sudan

Senegal drew 0-0 with Sudan in a World Cup qualifying match, missing key players like Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye. Sudan tops Group B with 11 points, leaving Senegal third. The qualifiers are for the 2026 finals in North America, with matches continuing into September and October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 02:56 IST
Senegal's World Cup Quest Stumbles in Stalemate with Sudan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senegal faced a formidable challenge in their latest World Cup qualifying match, drawing 0-0 with Sudan due to the absence of essential players such as Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye. The draw left Sudan atop Group B with 11 points, narrowly ahead of Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.

The match, held in neutral Benghazi due to Sudan's civil war, saw Sudan squander their best scoring opportunity when Walieldin Khdir missed from close range in the 75th minute. Earlier, Togo secured a 2-2 home draw against Mauritania, thanks to a late equalizer by Kevin Denkey.

With the qualifiers marking the midpoint of the path to the 2026 World Cup in North America, the top teams in the nine African groups will earn a spot in the tournament. Additional qualifiers will take place from Sunday to Tuesday, with further matches in September and October offering more chances to secure a spot in the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025