Sean Brady's Triumphant Victory: A New Title Contender Emerges
American fighter Sean Brady claimed a career-defining victory with a submission win over former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at London's O2 Arena. With this win, Brady positions himself as a top contender for Belal Muhammad's title. Brady's relentless wrestling and submission tactics overwhelmed Edwards, ensuring a fourth-round victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 05:24 IST
Brady, known for his relentless ground game, dominated Edwards with a mix of powerful strikes and submission threats, eventually securing the win with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.
This victory propels Brady into the limelight as he eyes a potential matchup with Muhammad, who is set to defend his belt against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May.
(With inputs from agencies.)
