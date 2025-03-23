Left Menu

Sean Brady's Triumphant Victory: A New Title Contender Emerges

American fighter Sean Brady claimed a career-defining victory with a submission win over former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at London's O2 Arena. With this win, Brady positions himself as a top contender for Belal Muhammad's title. Brady's relentless wrestling and submission tactics overwhelmed Edwards, ensuring a fourth-round victory.

In a career-defining bout, American fighter Sean Brady secured an impressive submission victory over former welterweight champion Leon Edwards at London's O2 Arena, positioning himself as a prime contender for Belal Muhammad's title.

Brady, known for his relentless ground game, dominated Edwards with a mix of powerful strikes and submission threats, eventually securing the win with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

This victory propels Brady into the limelight as he eyes a potential matchup with Muhammad, who is set to defend his belt against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May.

