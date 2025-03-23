Left Menu

Piastri Secures Historic Win at Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri clinched his first Chinese Grand Prix victory, starting from pole and staying ahead of teammate Lando Norris. The win marked McLaren's 50th one-two in Formula 1. Norris faced challenges but finished second, while Mercedes' George Russell secured third. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:33 IST
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • China

Oscar Piastri made headlines by clinching his first-ever Chinese Grand Prix victory, showcasing dominance from the pole position. This milestone win also marked McLaren's historic 50th one-two finish in Formula 1, with Lando Norris joining him on the podium.

Piastri, starting Saturday from pole, maintained his lead effortlessly, cruising to his third career win. His teammate Norris navigated a more challenging race, managing to overcome rivals like Mercedes' George Russell and Williams' Alex Albon to secure the runner-up spot.

Mercedes driver George Russell secured a commendable third place, his second consecutive podium finish this season. In other performances, Max Verstappen of Red Bull snagged fourth place, overcoming Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Notably, Lewis Hamilton managed a respectable sixth place for Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

